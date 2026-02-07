Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took cognisance of the road accident in Mathura, which claimed the lives of six individuals.

CM Yogi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief efforts.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said, "A bus which was going from Delhi to Kanpur when a container truck rammed into it on the Yamuna Expressway, killing at least six people."

Investigation in the case is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

