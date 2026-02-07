BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported the appointment of Mr. Karim Dhanani as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in addition to his current position as CEO of Mindteck, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary).

Mr. Dhanani is an exceptionally seasoned and dynamic business leader with over 30 years of experience in the global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry. A graduate of the prestigious New York University's Stern School of Business, Karim began his career in 1983 at AIG, the leading US-based global insurance giant. During his 20-plus year tenure, Mr. Dhanani held a variety of senior roles in the firm's vast finance, operations, business development, and strategy organizations.

Prior to joining Mindteck, Mr. Dhanani served as a Consultant - Finance at RGP, where he supported enterprise-level financial planning for a major US-based insurance company. He previously held the position of Assistant Vice President - Finance at Assurant, overseeing the corporate segment by providing strategic insights to senior management to support informed decision-making.

Earlier in his career at AIG, Mr. Dhanani held multiple senior leadership roles, including Director - Finance Zone (South), Excellence Director - Operations, and Director - Financial Planning & Analysis. In these roles, he collaborated closely with business partners to deliver customized financial and operational solutions across product lines and customer segments. He also led initiatives focused on customer perception metrics and customer-centric process improvements.

Karim has earned a reputation for building highly motivated and accomplished teams; implementing operational enhancements for maximum impact; and tirelessly advocating for digital transformation. He is known for his deeply authentic and collaborative leadership style and an enduring commitment to transparency and fostering innovation.

Mr. Javed Gaya, Non-Executive Chairman, "I am happy to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 6, 2026. This key leadership addition marks an exciting milestone as we strengthen our team to drive Mindteck's growth, profitability, and innovation in the coming quarters, please join me in extending a warm welcome."

