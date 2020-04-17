COVID-19 Lockdown: Uttarakhand Govt Makes Advance Payment to Various Welfare Scheme Pension Recipients

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has deposited quarterly instalments in the accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes before the designated time. These payments are usually made in June, sources said. "In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government has deposited the quarterly instalments of old-age pension, widow pension, disabled pension, farmer pension which are usually given in June," sources stated.Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Package, the state government has also ordered two instalments to be disbursed to each beneficiary.The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)