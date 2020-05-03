COVID-19: Nadda Interacts with Ayurveda Doctors

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday praised the AYUSH Ministry for using standards of modern medical practices, along with ayurveda, in tackling COVID-19 and said it would have far reaching benefits.

As part of his ongoing discussions with various professionals on the novel coronavirus pandemic, Nadda on Saturday interacted with ayurveda doctors and others.

Praising the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Nadda said the ministry has shared very useful tips for strengthening immunity in the wake of this deadly virus outbreak.

He praised the ministry for using standards of modern medical practices, along with ayurveda, in tackling COVID-19.

