COVID-19: Pak Extends Lockdown by Two Weeks

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown with relaxation to some sectors.Addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Khan said, "We made the hard decision of imposing lockdown in the country which was very well implemented due to cooperation of the people."He said that the spread of coronavirus had slowed down to 30 per cent of the projected target, Radio Pakistan reported.The Prime Minister said ventilators, protective clothing, and other gear "have been reaching the country to meet the demand".Imran Khan announced to open the construction industry in cities from today as this has the lowest risk factor in terms of coronavirus spread.Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the industries that are exempted from the lockdown are export sector, chemical manufacturing plants, e-commerce, software development and planning, paper and packaging units, industries with labour on-site, cement and fertilizer plants, mines and minerals, plant nurseries, agricultural machinery plants, glass manufacturing plants, veterinary services, and bookshops.Last month, Pakistan had imposed a countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Later, a two-week extension was announced in the restrictions until April 14.As many as 5983 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in Pakistan so far and the death toll in the country has reached 107, health officials said on Tuesday. (ANI)

