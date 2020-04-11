COVID-19 Positive Cases in Chandigarh Rise to 19

Chandigarh [India], April 10 (ANI): A 40-year-old from Chandigarh, who was admitted at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 on Friday, has tested positive for the COVID-19."The total positive cases stands at 19. There has been no death caused in the Union Territory due to coronavirus," the UT's Health Department said in a release.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,761, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases and 515 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.The toll due to the virus has risen to 206. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)