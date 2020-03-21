Covid-19: Punjab Govt Announces Rs 3,000 Relief for Each Construction Worker

Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an immediate relief of Rs 3,000 each for all registered construction workers in the state.

The money would be transferred to the bank accounts of workers by Monday in a bid to mitigate the hardships being faced by them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought all construction activity in the state to a standstill, said a government release.

A total of Rs 96 crore will be released for this purpose, the statement said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the construction workers to take all preventive measures and strictly follow the protocol guidelines issued by the health department to check the spread of this deadly disease.

Assuring the workers and their families all possible support in this difficult time, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to help all distressed sections of the society who did not have the means to fend for themselves.

