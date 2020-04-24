COVID-19: Thane City Cases Touch 198; KDMC, NMMC at 114, 103

Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane municipal limits reached 198 on Friday with 20 people testing positive for the coronavirus, while it touched 103 in Navi Mumbai civic limits, health officials said.

The 20 new cases in Thane city include four children in the 5-12 age group and a 70-year-old woman, said TMC spokesperson Sandeep Malavi.

Six people tested positive in Kalyan Dombivali civic limits on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases there to 114, an official said.

Officials here said an inter-ministerial central team is expected to visit Thane in connection with the outbreak.

A statement from Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Srikant Shinde said he had donated 10 ventilators each to TMC and KDMC.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 123.

