Nepal cricket has been on the rise in the past few years and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), in a bid to help the sport and grow and reach higher levels of popularity, will organise the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League in 2024. The franchise T20 tournament thus is an addition to the list of competitions that several cricket-playing nations have across the world. The tournament, which is touted as a 'Celebration of Nepal Cricket' will see some of the young and talented Nepal cricketers rub shoulders with the big names, the likes of which include Sandeep Lamicchane, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee as well as Kushal Bhurtel among others. CAN Unveils the Logo For Nepal Premier League; Franchise T20 Competition to be Held From November 30 (Watch Video).

A massive aspect of the rise of Nepal cricket has been its fans, who always turn up in big numbers to cheer for the team, no matter the competition. Pictures from Nepal's home matches have often gone viral where fans are seen swarming to the grounds and rooting for the Nepal national cricket team. With the advent of the Nepal Premier League 2024, the craze for cricket in the Himalayan nation is only expected to hit new levels. The Nepal Premier League 2024 tournament has also gained a lot of star power with the likes of Brad Hodge and Jonty Rhodes among the support staff for the teams. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Three Nepal Cricketers Who Should Have Made it to List of Registered Players For Indian Premier League Bidding Event.

Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule

The Nepal Premier League T20 2024 tournament will be played from November 30 to December 21. The almost month-long tournament will feature eight teams-- Kathmandu Gurkhas, Pokhara Avengers, Biratnagar Kings, Lumbini Lions, Janakpur Bolts, and Sudurpaschim Royals, Karnali Yaks, Chitwan Rhinos. However, the full schedule of the Nepal Premier League T20 2024 tournament has not been announced yet and fans can keep watching this space for more updates on this.

Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Venues and Timings

The Nepal Premier League T20 2024 matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Unfortunately, the Nepal Premier League T20 2024 match timings are not out yet and we will update as soon as it is announced.

Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Live Streaming

The Nepal Premier League T20 2024 live telecast details are now available. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Nepal Premier League in India. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the Nepal Premier League T20 2024 on Star Sports Network channels on their TV. Nepal Premier League live streaming information is yet to be available.

Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Squads

Rohit Paudel (Lumbini Lions), Sandeep Lamichhane (Biratnagar Kings), Sompal Kami (Karnali Yaks), Kushal Bhurtel (Pokhara Avengers), Aasif Sheikh (Janakpur Bolts), Karan KC (Kathmandu Gurkhas), Kushal Malla (Chitwan Rhinos) and Dipendra Singh Airee (Sudurpaschim Royals) are marquee players for the respective Nepal Premier League T20 2024 franchises. A total of 426 players had registered for the Nepal Premier League 2024 auction that took place on October 6. Here are the full squads of all franchises participating in Nepal Premier League T20 2024.

Kathmandu Gurkhas: Karan KC (Marquee Player), Bhim Sharki, Raju Rizal, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Levitt, Shahab Alam,Krishna Karki, Rashid Khan, Pratik Shrestha, Shankar Rana, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Sumit Maharjan, Bibek KC

Karnali Yaks: Sompal Kami (Marquee Player), Shikhar Dhawan, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Mausam Dhakal, Arjun Gharti, Dev Khanal, Rit Gautam, Dipendra Rawat, Dipak Dumre, Unish Bikram Singh Thakuri, Bhuban Karki

Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel (Marquee Player), Kiran Kumar Thagunna, Sagar Dhakal, Akash Chand, Trit Raj Das, Sunam Gautam, Dinesh Kharel, Bas de Leede, Narayan Joshi, Bipin Khatri, Dilip Nath, Amrit Gurung, Andries Gous(wk), Anderson Phillip,

Sudurpaschim Royals: Dipendra Singh Airee (Marquee Player), Md Aarif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Naresh Budhayer, Bhoj Raj Bhatta, Amit Shrestha, Naren Saud, Brandon McMullen, Saif Zaib, Scott Kuggeleijn, Binod Bhandari, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Khadak Bahadur Bohar

Lumbini Lions: Rohit Paudel (Marquee Player), Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Surya Tamang, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bikash Aagri, Tom Moores, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Durgesh Gupta, Arjun Saud

Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane (Marquee Player), Dipak Bohara, Subhash Bhandari, Pratish GC, Bashir Ahmad, Rajesh Pulami Magar, Jitendra Kumar Mukhiya, Anil Kharel, Naren Bhatta, Mrinal Gurung, Aqib Ilyas, Nicholas Kirton, Martin Guptill, Lokesh Bam,

Chitwan Rhinos: Kushal Malla (Marquee Player), Santosh Karki, Dipesh Shrestha, Amar Singh Rautela, Deepak Bohara, Ranjeet Kumar, Rijan Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Sharad Vesawkar, Bipin Rawal, Gautam KC, Marchant de Lange, Luc Benkenstein, Hasan Eisakhil

Janakpur Bolts: Aasif Sheikh (Marquee Player), Tul Bahadur Thapa, Jimmy Neesham, Joshua Tromp, Mohammad Mohsin, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Kumar Sah, Rupesh K Singh, Kishor Mahato, Aakash Tripathi, Shubh Kansakar, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Arniko Prasad Yadav

