CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide at Amethi Group Centre

Amethi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 33-year-old CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with an AK 47 rifle at his group centre here on Friday, police said.

The jawan was posted at CRPF group centre in Trishundi under Pipapur police station, they said.

Station House Officer Ravindra Singh said the jawan has been identified as Hiranya Das, a resident of Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)