Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): BJP MLA Nandkishore Gujjar on Thursday defended the felicitation of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak by batuks (young Brahmin students) and members of the Brahmin community and demanded strict action, including imposition of UAPA, against filmmakers allegedly defaming the Yadav community.

Speaking to ANI on the felicitation of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak by Brahmins during a meeting, Gujjar explained the traditional varna system and its significance in the context of the current state leadership.

Also Read | India's AI Opportunity Is Amazing: Sam Altman Hails Country as OpenAI's Fastest Growing Market at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

"This is a good thing. Mann Pathak ji is in our party. Mann Yogi ji is a saint. Although he was born in a Kshatriya family, today he has adopted a varna. We had a varna system. If someone engaged in teaching and learning, he became a Brahmin. If someone did business, everyone knows. The one who serves is a Shudra. This was not a caste system but a varna system," Gujjar said.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, having taken sannyasa (renunciation), is considered a Brahmin according to the traditional varna system.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-611 Lottery Result of 19.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"Mann Yogi ji has taken sannyasa, so he is a Brahmin. And with a saint and Brahmin as the ruler, running the government, Brahmins will be honored. Honorable Pathak ji is a big flag-bearer of Sanatan Dharma. The honor he has given has sent a message," he said.

On a film allegedly targeting the Yadav community, the BJP MLA demanded strict legal action against the filmmakers, calling it a matter of internal security.

"This is a good thing that whoever has made it should face consequences. To make their film run, they will sometimes disguise themselves as Pandits, sometimes they will defame the Yadav community. Our great men are not visible to them, they won't make films on them. UAPA should be imposed on them and strict action should be taken because this is a matter of internal security. Riots can happen," Gujjar said.

The felicitation came after Deputy CM Pathak honoured a group of batuks and took a strong stand against police personnel accused of misbehaving with them during the Magh Mela. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)