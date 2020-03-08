CRPF Personnel Shoots Self with Service Rifle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle on Sunday.40-year-old Baban Vithal Rao Manwar who was on sentry duty at the CRPF Public School shot himself under the chin on Sunday, informed the police.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

