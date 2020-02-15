Daters Take More Interest in Pooches Than Owners While Swiping Right, Finds Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 15 (ANI): More than one-third of dating app users have admitted that they are more interested in meeting the pooches they come across in the profile pictures of their prospective dating partners rather than the person themselves.A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of a pet food brand -'I and Love and You', scrutinized the parallels between the good-old love for pups and the modern love of or for online dating.A survey of 2,000 Americans professed that 39 per cent of them even borrowed a friend's dog to pose with on their dating profiles. Although, 53 per cent surveyed got "very upset" when the idea became a major fail and the truth came out.People never fail to pump up their lives, and sometimes with lies. 58 per cent of the participants have met people who don't look like their profile picture and 49 per cent experienced personalities completely different than what people's descriptions or bios.Whenever a pet was involved in a relationship, the whole dynamic of online dating evolved, mostly with success because of all the extra furry love. It's perhaps not surprising that 60 per cent of respondents would fancy spending Valentine's Day with a pet instead of a partner.Lindsey Rabaut, VP of marketing at I And Love And You, said: "We believe pets are people too, so not only can a breakup be heartbreaking with your human partner, it can sometimes be even harder knowing you won't see your furry companion every day, we want the best for them, even more so after a breakup."All break up surveys involving pets concluded that 69 per cent of people missed their pet as much as their ex, 53 per cent worried that the pets don't feel abandoned and 31 per cent have even stayed in the relationship so that they don't get to leave the pet!Most people love the idea of gifting their pets more than their significant other on Valentine's. The most common gift ideas are new toys, special treats or special dinners. Rabaut added, "They deserve all the love and attention in the world on Valentine's Day -- and every day." (ANI)

