London, September 6: Following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle. In the shake-up, Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister. She replaces David Lammy, who will now serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement. EAM S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Telephonic Conversation, Discuss Ukraine and Key Global Issues.

At the same time, Shabana Mahmood, the current justice minister, will take over Cooper's former role as home secretary, which includes managing issues like illegal migration.

