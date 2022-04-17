Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Acing the easy breezy summer look, the 36-year-old actor was clicked sporting a beige coloured shorts and blazer co-ord set teamed with a white t-shirt. Project K: Deepika Padukone Reaches Hyderabad For Next Schedule of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's Film.

Paired with white loafers, Deepika accessorised her look with black goggles.Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Project K: Prabhas Completes the First Shot of the Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Says It’s a ‘Dream Come True’.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)