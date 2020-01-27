Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Plunges to 'Very Poor', AQI at 336

Air Pollution (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 27: After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crippled down to 'very poor' category on Monday wth overall Air quality Index (AQI) docking at 336.

The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 346 at 9 am today which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Lodhi Road had an AQI of 336, 304 and 316, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The maximum temperature in the capital will be 23 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 8 degrees Celcius.

