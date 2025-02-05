New Delhi, February 5: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote for the Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday. Murmu reached the polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the President's Estate and cast her vote around 9 am, officials said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: As Voting Begins for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges People ‘To Vote for Those Who Have Done Real Development and Not Made False Promises’.

President Murmu Casts Vote

#DelhiElections2025 || President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi #DelhiAssemblyElections | #DelhiElections | #PollsWithAkashvani | @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/eKdCy0NWyW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 5, 2025

Voting is underway in all of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.