Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Other AAP Leaders Leave LG's Residence Without Meeting Him After Police Assurance

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who turned up at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal late on Monday night to discuss "deteriorating law and order situation" in the national capital left after receiving an assurance from Delhi Police about ensuring security to people."Police assured us that adequate security will be deployed in vulnerable areas. We are going back now," Rai told ANI.The Delhi environment minister had arrived at the residence of the Lt Governor late night along with other AAP leaders including Imran Hussain, Dilip Pandey, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Sanjeev Jha and Amanatullah Khan were seen waiting to meet with Baijal."@LtGovDelhi did not meet us but his representative Special Commissioner Rajesh Khurana came and gave an assurance about the safety of people. Based on his assurance we are going back home. If there is any further incident we will again come to the LG's house," Rai posted on his Twitter account.Speaking to ANI, Rai said "There is an atmosphere of fear in areas- Noor-e-Illahi, Ghonda Chowk, Mohanpuri, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Dayalpur, Kardampuri and Maujpur. Police officials have reached here (LG residence) and assured us that police will do patrolling and ensure security in these areas. We are going from here on their assurance. Action should be taken against those who are spreading hate and involve in rioting"."Along with my MLA colleague, I have reached the residence of Lieutenant Governor to meet him over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation," Rai had tweeted earlier followed by a successive tweet in which he said he had been waiting outside the LG's house for around two hours to meet him. Four people including a Delhi Police were killed and several injured in the clashes that took place between pro CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

