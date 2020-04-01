Delhi Police Distributes over 1,000 Food Packets

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A police unit distributed over 1,000 food packets in various areas of Delhi to help people amid the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police First Battalion arranged 1,422 food packets for distribution in various localities.

"The packets contained rice, pulses and table salt. Out of these, 400 food packets were distributed in Tilak Nagar, Mundka, Rampura, Karampura, Mohan Garden, Nangli and Najafgarh areas," Deputy Commissioner of Police (First Battalion) Rakesh Bansal said.

Another 472 packets were distributed at Naraina, Karol Bagh, Samaypur Badli, Swaroop Nagar, Chhatarpur, Narela, Paharganj, Todapur, Kapas Hera and Sadar Bazar areas.

Rest 550 packets were distributed among the students from the Northeast stranded in areas like Munirka, Kishangarh, Kotla Mubarakpur, Maharani Bagh, Mahipalpur, Naraina, S J Encalve, Aurobindo Marg and Mehrauli, the DCP said.

The distribution will also take place on Thursday as the fresh supply of 1,000 similar packets has been arranged, he said.

The 1,000 food packets will be distributed in Prem Nagar, Nangloi, J J Colony Bawana, Shastri Nagar and Sant Nagar. Each of these packets consists of wheat flour, rice, lentils, table salt and vegetable oil, police said.

The areas, where the distribution is being undertaken, are selected on the basis of information received by local police and control room regarding deficiency of food materials amid the lockdown, Bansal added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)