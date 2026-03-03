By Niranjan Mishra

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 3 (ANI): Nepal is prepared for the general elections, with voting scheduled to take place on March 5. This election, being held after the Gen Z protests in September last year, is considered very significant. As a close neighbour, this election is equally important for India as well. India is providing necessary support to Nepal for these elections.

For Nepal's general elections, India has provided a large number of vehicles to the Election Commission. Nepal Election Commission's Information Officer, Suman Ghimire, while talking to ANI, said that, "India is our important neighbour, and we continue to receive assistance from India."

Ghimire said, "Our friendly nation, India, has provided a large number of vehicles for our elections. These vehicles were given by the Government of India to the Government of Nepal, and from there they were made available to us for our election work. India is an important neighbour for us. Our country is connected to India on three sides. We have consistently received support from India."

He further added, "In view of the elections, India is also cooperating from a security point of view. For security reasons, some border areas adjoining India have been sealed."

Speaking about other neighbouring countries, Suman Ghimire said, "Countries like China, Korea and Japan are also supporting us. They provide assistance to us through the Government of Nepal."

He informed that, "Voting will take place on March 5 from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 18,903,689 eligible voters will participate in this election. This time, 1.1 million new voters have been added. We have also provided training to the new voters at the ward level regarding the voting process."

"For this election, a total of 10,967 polling locations have been set up, comprising 23,112 polling centres. Arrangements have been made at the polling centres keeping in mind the convenience of the voters," he added. (ANI)

