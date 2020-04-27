Delhi Police Provide Ration to Kho-Kho Skipper Nasreen

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday provided ration to Kho-Kho team skipper Nasreen, who is struggling for basic amenities, amid coronavirus outbreak."We immediately rushed to her place and found that she is living in a rented ground floor of a small house. All needed things like ration, masks and sanitisers have been provided to her," Delhi Police said in a release.However, on Friday, the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) extended immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Nasreen, who had played a crucial role in securing a top-podium finish for the country at the 2019 South Asian Games.On Thursday, she said she was forced to live without ration due to the financial crisis faced due to the lockdown. Her father Mohammad Gafoor, who used to sell steel utensils on the streets before the lockdown, is now jobless."My father used to sell utensils but due to lockdown, he is not able to go out which resulted in a financial crisis for the family. He is the sole earner in the family. Everything is closed during this lockdown. We are having trouble getting the ration," Nasreen had told ANI."The general secretary of the Kho Kho Federation of India Tyagi Sir helped us, but our problems are not getting any easier," she had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)