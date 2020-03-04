Delhi Police Solves Robbery Case in 24 Hours

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Paschim Vihar East Police officials solved a robbery case within 24 hours by arresting two persons on Wednesday.The persons arrested have been identified as Himanshu and Pankaj.The police said, "Accused Himanshu Kumar has previously been involved in nine cases of robbery/snatching and theft.""The modus operandi of these accused was to choke their victims from behind. After their victims would become unconscious, they would then rob their valuables," they added.The police have also recovered the robbed articles. (ANI)

