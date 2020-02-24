Delhi Police to Look into Lathi-charge Allegations by Anti-CAA Protesters in Hauz Rani

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has said that it is looking into allegations of lathi-charge on protestors who were taking out an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march in Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Sunday.Delhi Police Commissioner (South) Atul Thakur on Sunday said that that the police will look into allegations of lathi-charge adding that the protest march was organised without permission. "Protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations. Some of them verbally and physically abused police personnel and pushed female police personnel towards barricades," Thakur said. (ANI)

