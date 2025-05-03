New Delhi, May 3: An unattended bag was found at a gate of New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday and bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the site, officials said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire tender was also sent to the spot. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said. Ram Mandir Gets Threat Email: Probe On After Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust Receives Suspicious Email.

A DFS official said a call was received at 7.55 am regarding an unattended bag lying at gate number 8 of the station, he said. "This raised suspicions and we rushed a fire tender to the site," the official said. As of now nothing suspicious has been found and a search operation is ongoing, he said, adding that bomb disposal squads and dog squads are present at the site.

