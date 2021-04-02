American singer-actor Demi Lovato on Friday dropped the much-anticipated video of her new single 'Dancing with the Devil' that features the singer reliving the night of her near-fatal 2018 overdose. The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter and shared the video of her much-awaited single. She wrote, "#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it's ok to ask for help." Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Spark Dating Rumours After Recording Together.

In her eponymous album, 'Dancing With the Devil' -- the single is the title song for her YouTube Originals docuseries. The five-minute-thirteen-second video sees Lovato singing about being "out of control" and relapsing to heroin. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the singer suffered a heart attack, three strokes and was told by doctors she had five to ten minutes left to live. Singer Demi Lovato Says She Identifies as Pansexual.

Before the music video starts, it displays a trigger warning on the screen, "This video contains content depicting addiction, drugs use, trauma, and sexual abuse which may be triggering for some." As the video proceeds, it showcases the 'Stone Cold' singer re-enact the night of her overdose as chronicled in the docuseries. The video opens with a haunting image of a tube in the singer's neck as she lay in the hospital bed.

In the docuseries, Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, described Lovato in the hospital as being "like a horror movie." "They put her in ICU. She had a tube in her neck that was taking her blood into a machine, cleaning it and then putting it back into her neck," she said in the series. Throughout the video, Lovato could be seen partying and drinking at a bar -- the singer was out partying with friends that night -- then contacting her drug dealer.

In the video, a drug dealer could be seen offering Lovato a duffle bag of drugs, a moment Lovato said in the series she "went on a shopping spree" and was first introduced to heroin. The music video also shows the 'Heart Attack' songstress being left alone by her drug dealer in bed -- the singer has revealed she was sexually taken advantage of and found "naked and blue" by her former assistant.

Check Out Demi Lovato's Tweet Below:

#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now 🎞🖤🤍🎥 Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it’s ok to ask for help.https://t.co/K8ebn4qinL pic.twitter.com/zRzeF000Dr — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 2, 2021

The moment is also re-enacted in the music video. The video then transitions to a hospital scene with Lovato fighting for her life and her family crying by her bedside. Then at the end of the video, it shows Lovato being bathed by a nurse, only to showcase a tattoo that reads "Survivor" on her neck as she gets out of the bed and walks away.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Music Video

In the four-part 'Dancing With the Devil' series, the 'Sonny With A Chance' actor, her family, and friends broke their silence on the events that led to Lovato's near-fatal 2018 overdose and the aftermath of her path to recovery.

Lovato's new album, 'Dancing With the Devil...the Art of Starting Over,' released on Thursday with 19 songs and three bonus tracks. Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and Sam Fisher will join the singer for collaborations.

