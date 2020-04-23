Delhi: Dietician at LNJP Hospital Mess Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Kitchen Closed till Further Orders

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 23: A dietician associated with the mess of the LNJP Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, following which the kitchen of the facility was closed on Thursday till further orders, officials said.

The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi. The officials said a dietician associated with the mess has tested positive. 50 Medical Staff Members Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus So Far, Reveals Health Ministry.

"The kitchen of the hospital has been temporarily shut till the test reports of the persons (who came in contact) sent to quarantine becomes available," the official said. At present, the food at the hospital is being provided by two in-house canteens. Food has also been sponsored by a private company, they said.

