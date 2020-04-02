50 Medical Staff Members Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus So Far, Reveals Health Ministry

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: The Health Ministry on Thursday revealed that around 50 members of medical staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics across the country have been tested positive for Coronavirus until now. The data was shared by the Health Ministry after reports surfaced that a senior resident doctor of AIIMS, Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors and Nurses Testing and Treating COVID-19 Patients Attacked by Mobs in Delhi, Indore and Other Cities.

According to reports, the doctor from the Physiology Department has now been admitted to the new private ward of the hospital, and all those who had come in contact with him are being screened and advised home-quarantine accordingly. Authorities will now also screen the family members of the doctor, and the samples will be sent for testing. The doctor does not have any foreign travel history. CRPF Chief Medical Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi's Saket; Doctor Sent to Isolation Ward, Guests & Mess Staff Quarantined.

Earlier, two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi were tested positive for COVID-19. Two doctors of two Delhi government-run hospitals were also reported to have been infected from the deadly virus. According to reports, one of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors, who was part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also tracing the contact history of the Mohalla clinic doctors.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,965 on Thursday. Fifty people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where the COVID-19 cases crossed 300. Ten deaths were also reported in the western state of India.

(With inputs from PTI)