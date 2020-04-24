Differently-abled Persons Face Difficulties in Obtaining Basic Needs Amid Lockdown

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As the nation is under lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, differently-abled persons are facing difficulties in order to cope up with their daily needs like food availability and medicine.Highlighting the plight of the differently-abled people, executive director of National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), Arman Ali said, "The daily survival has become a fight. Even they are not able to have food availability and medicine. Most of the differently-abled persons live in rural areas. Differently-abled persons in urban areas are somehow able to survive.""But those who are poor and their identity is a daily struggle, are finding it difficult to survive in this lockdown. There is a lack of awareness among the differently-abled persons regarding lockdown," Ali added.However, he pointed out that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for implementation of guidelines issued by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and an economic package should be given during the lockdown along with a hike in pension."Awareness should be increased through electronic and print media," he added."Most of the differently-abled people are under stress regarding food and medicine and employment. There is lack of awareness... We want our dignity. We have requested the Prime Minister to look into the matter. There should be an economic package for the disabled. I hope Prime minister will listen to us," Ali further said.Afroz Alam, a differently-abled person, said, "During the lockdown, we are having issues regarding clothes and daily needs. It is difficult to replace the wheelchair tyre as there is no mechanic. Food is not a big issue as we are getting it from NGOs. Sometimes we get and sometimes we don't."Echoing similar sentiments, another differently-abled person named Salim, expressed that food and groceries are an issue along with difficulty in movement during the lockdown.He said that he has no source of income and is dependent on NGOs for food.Radha Devi, another differently-abled person said, "We are not able to get clothes. But some are helping us and children by providing food. We do not have clothes as the market is not open."Satish, a specially-abled person, has urged the government to look into the matter and help the poor and the needy. (ANI)

