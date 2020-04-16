District Admins, Gram Panchayats Taking Proactive Steps to Check COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): District administrations and Gram Panchayats all across the country are proactively taking various measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country's hinterland, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday."Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India remains in close coordination with State Governments, District authorities and Gram Panchayats to ensure that lockdown conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed," a release from the Ministry read.As per the information put up by the Ministry, in Uttar Pradesh' Siddharthnagar district, a postman is helping out the villagers in Gram Panchayats by providing access to cash through micro-ATM.In Meerut Division, around 20,000 migrants have been identified in all 6 districts. A total of 600 migrants have travel history of abroad, the Ministry informed.A total of 700 quarantine centres are functional with 6600 people. As per the release, all destitute families are being provided with Rs 1000/ month as relief in this difficult time.In Kerala, 1304 community kitchens have been started in Panchayats and Municipalities with the help of Local Self Government Institutions. Out of these, 1100 community kitchens work in convergence with Kudumbashree (State women empowerment programme) and the rest are run by LSGIs by themselves.The Ministry said Kudumbashree has prepared and distributed more than 18 lakh cotton masks through around 300 tailoring units.In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, awareness about "Dos and Don'ts" is being provided daily along with sanitization of Panchayat areas. Over 1.32 lakh hand sanitizers and 17,400 masks distributed free of cost in rural areas, said the Ministry.In Andhra Pradesh, the government will distribute over 16 crore masks to citizens to help check COVID-19 and the state is also carrying out third round of door-to-door survey. (ANI)

