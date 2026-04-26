New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited, a newly set-up arm of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation aimed at expanding metro projects and operations beyond Delhi and overseas.

Announcing the development in a post on X, DMRC said, "Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which has been set up by DMRC with the support of the Government to take up Metro projects as well as Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad."

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The corporation highlighted that DMIL has been created to widen the scope of metro consultancy and execution services. "DMIL has the mandate to offer advisory services to other authorities and lenders to help develop, improve and prepare long-term plans for metro and transit systems," the post said.

It added that the new entity will build on DMRC's experience in executing metro projects across geographies. "DMIL will leverage the experience and expertise of DMRC which has directly or indirectly helped many cities in India to build their own metro systems," the statement noted.

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According to DMRC, "Jamuar is an ex-IRTS officer with wide experience across the Indian railways, DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, Middle East and Europe."

The post also highlighted his long association with DMRC, stating, "Incidentally, when he joined DMRC in 1998 he was the first O&M employee. Therefore, coming back to DMRC is like a homecoming for him."

DMRC further underlined its growing global and domestic footprint, noting its involvement in projects beyond Delhi. "DMRC is already involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh... handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai, Mumbai and Patna Metro projects," it said.

With the creation of DMIL, the corporation expects to scale its international presence. "Therefore, the DMIL is now expected to further expand DMRC's footprint across the world," the post added. (ANI)

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