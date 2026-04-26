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News INDIA ‘Will Bury You Alive’: MP Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan’s Brother Inder Singh Chouhan Booked for Threatening Alirajpur Janpad CEO Priya Kag The Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against Inder Singh Chouhan, the brother of State Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, for allegedly threatening and attempting to assault a woman administrative officer.

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The Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against Inder Singh Chouhan, the brother of State Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, for allegedly threatening and attempting to assault a woman administrative officer. The incident, which occurred at the Janpad Panchayat office in Alirajpur, was reportedly triggered by the rejection of several marriage assistance applications.

According to the complaint filed by Janpad CEO Priya Kag, the confrontation took place on April 22. Kag stated that Chouhan intercepted her at the office entrance and began shouting over the rejection of applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana. Despite her explanation-that the applications were declined because the applicants had provided false information or were already married-Chouhan allegedly turned aggressive. 'Bakwas Bandh Karo': Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at Officials During Coronavirus-Related Meeting, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Replaced (Watch Video).

The FIR details harrowing threats, with the accused allegedly telling the officer, "I will break your teeth and bury you alive." CCTV footage recovered from the premises purportedly shows Chouhan charging toward Kag while being restrained by bystanders. The CEO also alleged that Chouhan had previously interfered with office security by removing cameras from her chamber. Mumbai Woman Lashes Out at Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Due To BJP Rally; Video Goes Viral.

Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan, who holds the Scheduled Caste Welfare portfolio, confirmed the identity of the accused but declined to comment further on the merits of the case. The police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation and obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties. This incident follows a series of recent controversies involving BJP lawmakers in the state, adding pressure on the Mohan Yadav administration to maintain administrative decorum and officer safety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).