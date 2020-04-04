DJB Staff to Contribute One Day's Salary to CM Relief Fund to Fight Coronavirus: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha has said that all employees of the DJB have decided to contribute one day's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the Delhi government's fight against coronavirus. "Delhi Jal Board is the first among the State Government's Departments to declare the support. The staff of the Delhi Jal Board have unanimously decided to donate one day's salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of corona pandemic. This is a humble effort to support Delhi government's fight against coronavirus," a press release said."To extend every possible help that can be provided to the society is the need of the hour. My grateful thanks to my colleagues and we all pray for the safety and well-being of all citizens", Raghav Chadha said. Chadha said that with the contribution of one day's salary, an amount of roughly Rs.2 crore will be transferred to Chief Minister's relief fund on behalf of the DJB family. The amount will be from the officials' salary of April 2020."I thank everyone at Delhi Jal Board for this generosity. It is truly a great humanitarian gesture" Chadha added.Chadha said that the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making all possible efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and ensure people face the least difficulty during the lockdown."In line with CM Kejriwal's mission that no one in Delhi should remain hungry, the government has increased the capacity to feed 10 lakh people on a daily basis. We at the DJB are is working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and unhindered sewerage services during the lockdown," he said. "The onus is on all of us to take collective action and act responsibly. We at DJB take inspiration from our frontline heroes - from our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to those who are ensuring the supply of essential services in these tough times. We should all ensure that we adhere to the lockdown and maintain social distancing - this is crucial to ensure the safety of our loved ones," he further added. (ANI)

