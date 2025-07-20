A horrifying incident unfolded on July 17, 2025, around 10 pm in PMGP MHADA Colony, Mankhurd, Mumbai, where a pitbull brutally attacked a minor boy. The dog, owned by 43-year-old AC repairer Mohammad Sohail Hasan Khan, was allegedly unleashed intentionally while the child played in a parked rickshaw. Shockingly, instead of intervening, Khan reportedly sat nearby laughing as the dog bit the child’s chin and hand. The boy suffered multiple injuries, and the attack didn’t stop there — the owner even let the dog chase the boy again. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Mankhurd Police registered an FIR under sections 291, 125, and 125(a) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS). However, despite the serious nature of the attack, Khan was merely issued a notice under Section 35(3) and was not arrested, raising serious concerns. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pitbull Ferociously Attacks Pregnant Stray Dog in Chetana Nagar, Owners Booked After Video Goes Viral.

Pit Bull Attack Video

Mankhurd, Mumbai.. Sohail Khan used his pitbull to deliberately attack an innocent child in an auto. CC : @MumbaiPolice @NCPCR_ please take a look into this incident..pic.twitter.com/n9EZwuMBhz — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳 (@FollowAkshay1) July 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)