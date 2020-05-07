Door-to-door Survey to Detect the Coronavirus-hit Carried out

Puducherry, May 7 (PTI) Teams of health professionals and workers of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) have so far covered 16.88 lakh people through the door-to-door survey here to identify if there were any infected by the COVID-19.

Stating this to reporters here on Thursday, Health Minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao said the total population of the Union Territory is around 14 lakhs and the rest of the people have come come from other places to stay as guests of the families in the former French colony.

Samples from 3,641 people in different areas have been collected, of which 3,542 were found to be negative and results of the remaining were awaited, he said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said doctors attached to primary health centres, government hospitals and other health institutions here have helped as many as 92,500 people download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles.

In the meanwhile, the union territory police erected a barricade at the entry point on the Kottakuppam-Puducherry border to prevent people from neighbouring Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu from crossing over to Puducherry in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

