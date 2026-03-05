Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): English spinner Adil Rashid became the joint-second most wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after taking a couple of wickets in the semi-final match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 38-year-old spinner achieved this feat during the 16th over, when he dismissed the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav with a stump by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Rashid ended his four overs with the bowling figures of 41/2.

The right-arm leg-break bowler has joined Australia's Adam Zampa for the second-most number of wickets in the T20 World Cup. They both have taken 44 wickets now. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is at the top with 50 wickets.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is third on the list with 43 wickets, followed by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's 40 wickets.

Coming to the match, India were asked to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 253 runs for the two-time champions in the knockout fixture.

Sanju Samson made 89 off 42 balls with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. Shivam Dube (43 off 25 balls) and Ishan Kishan (39 off just 18 balls) helped him from the other end.

Tilak Varma (21 off 7 balls) and Hardik Pandya's (27 off 12 balls) quick knocks at the end helped India post the biggest total in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Will Jacks also took a couple of wickets for England, while Jofra Archer grabbed the crucial wicket of Varma.

Rashid is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 13 wickets. Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe and Shadley van Schalkwyk of the USA have also taken 13 wickets.

Now, the winner of this match will face New Zealand in the final, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI)

