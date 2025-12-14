New Delhi, November 14: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a major spurious drug racket and unearthed an illegal manufacturing unit, leading to the arrest of two accused, Gaurav Bhagat and Shree Ram alias Vishal Gupta, said the official. According to DCP Crime Branch, Aditya Gautam, the Crime Branch conducted a targeted raid and recovered a huge quantity of spurious drugs along with raw materials used for their manufacture. The operation is part of a sustained crackdown on organised narcotics networks operating in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled: Assam Rifles Seizes Methamphetamine Tablets Worth INR 13.33 Crore Along Indo-Myanmar Border.

Earlier, Delhi Police's Crime Branch had arrested Tushar, a key member of a narcotics syndicate, wanted in two separate Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases involving the recovery of high-purity heroin worth over Rs 8 crore. On November 21, Delhi Police received secret information regarding Tushar's presence at Mahaveer Enclave in the national capital city. Based on technical surveillance, a Crime Branch team, led by Head Constables Pramod Kumar and Ravinder Singh of WR-II, traced the accused to Gali No. 5, Mahaveer Enclave. A targeted raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Tushar. Bengaluru Police to Organise Vintage Car Rally to Raise Awareness Against Drug Abuse.

The bust not only apprehended a proclaimed offender but also disrupted a significant interstate drug supply network operating in Delhi-NCR. According to the police, the accused, identified as Tushar, aged 31, originally from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala, New Delhi, and presently residing at Mahaveer Enclave Part-I, New Delhi, had been declared a proclaimed offender in two separate cases. In FIR dated February 11, registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 258 grams of heroin were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The order for his proclamation as an offender was issued by Shivaji Anand, ASJ-II/Special Judge NDPS, North West District, Rohini Courts, vide order dated July 2, 2025.

