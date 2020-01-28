Eastern Army Commander Meets Sikkim Governor

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan met Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.Issues on the security situation along the borders and civil-military cooperation were discussed in the meeting."#ArmyCdrEC called on Shri Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Sikkim, at Raj Bhawan, Gangtok on 28 Jan 2020. He was accompanied by #GOC Trishakti Corps. Issues related to security situation along the borders & #CivilMilitary Cooperation were discussed," Eastern Command tweeted. (ANI)

