Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The distribution of 50 government appointment letters to families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has been welcomed as a significant step toward justice and rehabilitation. The initiative, carried out under the leadership of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, aims to provide employment opportunities and support to families who have endured the long-term consequences of terror-related violence.

Reacting to the development, Tasleema Akhter, Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), expressed appreciation for the move and described it as a moment of recognition for families who have suffered due to terrorism in the region.

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In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Akhter said that she, along with the entire ATVK team, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Lieutenant Governor for distributing the appointment letters to terror victim families. She noted that the step symbolises justice, dignity and acknowledgement of the hardships faced by these families for many years.

Akhter highlighted that the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir has consistently worked to raise awareness about the plight of terror victim families. According to her, ATVK has carried their voices and concerns from the grassroots level in Kashmir to international forums, including discussions at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

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She said witnessing families receive employment opportunities brought immense pride and emotional satisfaction to the organisation, as it represents progress toward rehabilitation and empowerment.

Akhter also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, for what she described as their commitment to supporting families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to her, the initiative sends a strong message that the sacrifices and suffering of innocent people will not be forgotten. She added that providing employment to members of affected families is not only a step toward economic stability but also an important gesture of respect and recognition for their resilience.

ATVK described the development as a historic moment that reinforces the nation's solidarity with victims of terrorism and their families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)