Eight New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday.Eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of positive cases to 330. Total active cases in the state are 213, said a media bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab.The bulletin said, The total deaths reported in the state till now is 19. The number of patients cured in the state till date is 98. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)