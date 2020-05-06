Ekincare Offers Free Telemedicine to Staff of over 600 Cos

Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI): City-based startup ekincare has been providing free telemedicine service to employees of more than 600 companies and their dependents, as part of its fight against COVID-19.

From top Fortune 500 companies like Unilever, eBay, Nike, Kotak Mahindra to startups like Grofers, Faasos, XOXOday and Byjus, a lot of organisations came forward to help their employees fight the coronavirus through ekincares 24x7 online doctor consultations, a statement from ekincare said on Wednesday.

"In order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ekincare has built a symptom checker for self-assessment, temperature- tracking into the platform which enables employees and their dependents check themselves for the coronavirus symptoms, seek doctor consultations if at risk, followed by COVID-19 RT-PCR testing if required by ICMR-approved network partners panIndia," the statement said.

Using the tech-driven ekincare platform, doctors get access to an individuals health history once connected, making the consultation apt and to-the-point. With end-to-end integration with other health services, doctors are able to give prescriptions as per the new telemedicine guidelines, for COVID tests or medications, it said.

