Encounter Underway in J-K's Lowermunda Area of Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): An encounter has started at Lowermunda area of Kulgam on Monday morning between terrorists and joint troops of 24 Battalion, 18 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), said the Kashmir Zone Police."Encounter has started at Lowermunda area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," said the police in a tweet.The joint troops had launched a cordon and search operations which led to the exchange of fire between them and the terrorists, according to sources.Three terrorists have been trapped by the forces, sources said.More details are awaited. (ANI)

