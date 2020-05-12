Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi to Ensure Safe Return of Labourers, Deposit Rs 7,500 in Their Accounts

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least Rs 7,500 in their accounts. He also urged the prime minister to deposit money in their accounts and announce an economic package for the small and medium industry to ensure their livelihoods.

"Prime Minister ji, I request you to announce steps on the safe return of lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters, who are walking on the streets, to their homes. Along with this, to give support to them in this time of crisis, ensure direct transfer of at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of all of them," he said in a tweet in Hindi posted just as Modi was to begin his address to the nation. In a video message in the tweet, he said mothers cry whenever their children are hurt. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

Watch Rahul Gandhi Video:

प्रधानमंत्री जी से मेरा आग्रह है कि आज रात के सम्बोधन में सडकों पर चलते हमारे लाखों श्रमिक भाइयों-बहनों को उनके घरों तक सुरक्षित पहुंचाने की घोषणा करें। इसके साथ ही इस संकट के समय में सहारा देने के लिए उन सभी के खातों में कम से कम 7500 रु का सीधा हस्तांतरण दें। pic.twitter.com/ot0T4jAyTR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2020

"Today, Mother India is crying because crores of its children are walking on the streets thirsty and hungry. I urge the government to ensure their safe return home, put money in their bank accounts and to ensure their livelihood, give an early package to the small and medium industry," Gandhi said. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

In his televised address, Modi announced a special economic package of about Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP, for "our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry".

