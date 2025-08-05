Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The official teaser of '120 Bahadur' starring Farhan Akhtar was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war.

Marking Farhan's return to the big screen after nearly five years, the film sees him essaying the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee and a celebrated figure in Indian military history.

Also Read | Amid Divorce Rumours, Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Pictures and Videos With Husband Sohael Khaturiya From Instagram - Reports.

Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen in a special appearance opposite Farhan.

Set against the backdrop of the legendary Battle of Rezang La, the teaser opens with rising tensions between India and China before Farhan's character declares, "Hum piche nahi hatenge (We will not step back)."

Also Read | 'I'm So Proud of You!': Shalini Pens Appreciation Post for Ajith Kumar As Her Husband Completes 33 Years in Film Industry (See Post).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM9bgIryP_d/

Echoing the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, another dialogue from the teaser reads: "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahi, balidan bhi mangti hai" (The uniform not just asks for courage, but also sacrifice).

The teaser pays tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who held their ground against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops.

"A moment in history where courage refused to fail," the makers shared with the teaser, underlining the unwavering courage and efforts of the forces who fought bravely for the country.

'120 Bahadur' is based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram. The teaser came just a day after the makers unveiled a brand new poster of the film, further announcing the teaser release date.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM7c6gMIXri/?img_index=1

The film was first announced in September 2024, with Farhan unveiling his look as Maj. Shaitan Singh. The project is billed as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.

Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the makers have seamlessly recreated the war front. From the frozen terrains to battlefield silence, every frame carries weight.

'120 Bahadur' is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)