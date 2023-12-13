Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): 'Lachit The Warrior', an animation film written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta who is currently posted as the DIG of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah has been awarded the Best Animation Film in the highly prestigious 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023.

The short film on the life and contributions of the great Assamese Military General has been accorded this honour in several International Film Festivals in India and abroad.

The narration in 'Lachit The Warrior' is by Dr Amariyoti Choudhury and the music is by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, storyboarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

The biopic short film is made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Barphukan.

Born on November 24, 1622, Barphukan was known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat, 1671 in which an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam was thwarted.

The Battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra in present-day Guwahati back in 1671. It is considered one of the greatest naval battles on a river which resulted in the victory of Ahoms over the Mughals. (ANI)

