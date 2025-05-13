Cause You Were Never Mine is Dramabox’s latest offering that has got the mini-TV series lovers excited. The story follows one of the successful tropes, lovers turning into exes over a miscommunication and reuniting following a series of love-hate moments. But what makes Cause You Were Never Mine, the love story of Bruce and Jade’s love story special? Well, it is the chemistry between the lead actors, Jarred Harper (Bruce Morgan) and Sia Kravchenko (Jade Spencer), that has completely charmed the audience. Fans have been searching for Cause You Were Never Mine full movie online on Dailymotion and YouTube to watch all 54 episodes at one go. ‘How To Tame a Silver Fox’ Full Movie 2025: Harper Reeves and Chris Collins’ Age-Gap Romance Captivates Audience, Videos and Short Clips Go Viral.

Bruce and Jade seemed like the perfect couple, inseparable, passionate, and full of dreams. But their love story takes a heartbreaking turn when Jade is forced to make an impossible decision: to leave Bruce to care for her mother, who has slipped into a coma. Jade decides to break up with Bruce by making him believe that she cheated on him with a richer man, Dexter. She walks away from their relationship, leaving Bruce devastated and confused. However, years later, he returns to Jade’s life as his boss and wants revenge for the bitter heartbreak and treatment. The problem is, Bruce has not moved on and continues to pine for Jade. ‘Love Captive to the Mafia Boss’ Full Movie Watch Online Free: Hayden and Melissa’s Forced Arranged Marriage in Mafia World Is All About Ruthless Desires.

Cause You Were Never Mine has other important characters in the form of Dexter and Regina. Dexter is a crucial character in Bruce and Jade’s lives as he continues to be a close friend of Jade. It seems like Dexter has feelings for Jade, but understands that Jade always loved Bruce. As for Regina, she is Jade’s sister and is now engaged to Bruce. She is your typical drama antagonist – jealous, shallow and will stop at nothing when it comes to destroying her sister’s life. Bruce is also to be blamed for Regina’s outbursts and antics, as he is clearly using her to make his ex-girlfriend jealous.

If you have enjoyed watching Cause You Were Never Mine, you must check out Jarred Harper’s other hit drama series like Love at First Sight, The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband, Spoiled by My Billionaire Sugar Daddy and more. As for Sia Kravchenko, her successful dramas include Mafia's Good Girl, The Alpha's Innocent Bride, Reborn to Revenge, The Betrayed Luna, among many. Drama series with 1- or 2-minute-long episodes have become a massive hit among the audience, just like a quick snack.

