Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer romantic drama film 'Gehraiyaan' clocked 2 years today.

As the film marks its second anniversary, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to celebrate this milestone.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3NCw-aLDMQ/?img_index=6

Siddhant shared a shirtless picture of himself standing with a surfboard in the backdrop of tranquil waters.

One of the photos captured Siddhant alongside Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra.

He also posted a fun picture with Ananya Panday.

Sharing the photos, Siddant wrote, "2 years of Gehraiyaan, seems like a lifetime ago."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "2 saal ho bhi Gaye."

Another user commented, "what a movie."

Further extending the celebration, Ananya re-shared Dharma Productions post on her Instagram story and wrote, "2 years!"

'Gehraiyaan' was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

The film is about the modern-day romance between adults and based on the complexities of relationships proved to be an "emotionally exhausting" experience for adults. (ANI)

