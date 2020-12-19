Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films will be showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from January 16-24, 2021, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Saturday.

Javadekar took to Twitter and shared the titles of the 23 feature films: "Happy to announce the selection of 23 Feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India."

Selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Indian Panorama Feature Film Jury has selected 20 films and the jury's choice for the opening feature film is Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sports-drama Saand Ki Aankh (Hindi), directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Apart from the jury's choice, the list of 23 feature films includes three mainstream cinemas, including the late Shushant Singh Rajput-starrer Hindi film Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwary. Two other mainstream cinemas including Asuran (Tamil), directed by Vetri Maaran, and Director Muhammed Musthafa's Kappela (Malayalam).

Among the other feature films to be showcased under the Indian Panorama is one Assamese (Bridge), two Bengali (Avijatrik and Brahma Jane Gopon Kommoti), one Chattisgarhi (A Dog And His Man), a Kannada (Pinki Elli?), four Malayalam (Safe, Trance, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, and Thahira), a Manipuri (Eigi Kona), three Marathi (June, Prawaas, and Karkhanisanchi Waari), an Oriya (Kalira Atita, directed by Nila Madhab Panda), Tamil (Thaen), and Telugu (Gatham).

The Indian Panorama section also includes Govind Nihalani's Up Up & Up in English, Hindi Aavartan, and Namo in Sanskrit, directed by Vijeesh Mani.

The three mainstream films have been selected by an internal committee of DFF, based on the recommendations of the Film Federation of India (FFI) and Producers Guild.

The 20 non-feature films are:

1.100 Years Of Chrysotom - A Biographical Film, directed by Blessy Ipe Thomas, English

2.Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless, directed by Ramesh Sharma, English

3.Catdog, directed by Ashmita Guha Neogi, Hindi

4.Drama Queens, directed by Sohini Dasgupta, English

5.Green Blackberries, directed by Prithviraj Das Gupta, Nepali

6.Highways Of Life, directed by Maibam Amarjeet Singh, Manipuri

7.Holy Rights, directed by Farha Khatun, Hindi

8.In Our World, directed by Sreedhar Bs (Shred Shreedhar), English

9.Investing Life, directed by Vaishali Vasant Kendale, English

10.Jaadoo, directed by Shoorveer Tyagi, Hindi

11.Jhat Aayi Basant, directed by Pramati AnandPahari, Hindi

12.Justice Delayed But Delivered, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, Hindi

13.Khisa, directed by Raj Pritam More, Marathi

14.Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole, directed by Sharan Venugopal, Malayalam

15.Paanchika, directed by Ankit Kothari, Gujarati

16.Pandhara Chivda, directed by Himanshu Singh, Marathi

17.Radha, directed by Bimal Poddar, Bengali

18.Shantabai, directed by Pratiik Gupta, Hindi

19.Still Alive, Onkar Diwadkar, Marathi

20.The 14th February & Beyond, directed by Utpal Kalal, English

The selected films will be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films, during the eight-day film festival in Goa, from January 16-24, 2021. (ANI)

