Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Time for double celebration!!! Actors and popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.,

Ranbir bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal'.

Alia, on the other hand, bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in the romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The couple was seen posing with their black ladies on the stage.

Talking about 'Animal', The film was nominated in 19 categories tonight including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor categories.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticized for its alleged depiction of misogyny.

The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Talking about 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the film was helmed by Karan Johar and also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer), a Punjabi businessman, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), a Bengali journalist, who fall in love despite their differences and family objections. They decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

Alia and Ranbir will be next seen sharing the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. (ANI)

