Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the grand 69th Filmfare Awards tonight in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

On Sunday evening, KJo arrived on the red carpet looking handsome in a black suit with golden embellishments.

He was seen posing in front of the paps stationed at the award function.

Karan accessorized his look with big glasses.

The filmmaker will be hosting the award function along with TV anchor Maniesh Paul and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The award function is underway and the guests have already started arriving to attend.

KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

On Saturday night, a special Curtain Raiser event was held in Gandhinagar where Karan along with actor Janhvi Kapoor among others marked their presence.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

Ganesh Acharya was awarded the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track 'What Jhumka?' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. '12th Fail' took home the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK's 'Jawan' was the winner of Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

'Animal' received the award for Best Background Score and the Best Sound Design Award was shared by 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

The awards in the popular as well as critics category will be announced tonight. (ANI)

