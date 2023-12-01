Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The sixth edition of the International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism kickstarted in Varanasi on Friday.

The festival is being organised with the tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh Government as its partner.

Over 94 films from 44 countries will be screened at the festival. The films will aim to promote cultural tourism.

Renowned celebrities like Prakash Jha, Saumya Tandon, Sudhir Pande, Rumy Jafry and Madhurma Tuli will grace the festival with their presence.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Tiwari is also expected to attend the festival.

The International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism will concluded on December 3. (ANI)

